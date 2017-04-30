PM, family not given a clean chit, says Siraj-ul-Haq

LAHORE: Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq said that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family have not been given a clean chit by the Supreme Court neither has he been declared ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’.

Siraj-ul-Haq was speaking to a gathering of Jamiat Talba-e-Arabia group in Lahore on Sunday. He remarked that PM is just left with one option; to resign. If the PM does not resign then movements, such as those which came out in 1977, will take to the streets, he warned.

“Corruption has destroyed the country,” he remarked.

He also spoke about Prime Minister’s meeting with Indian businessmen Sajjan Jindal. He said that the PM should decide if he is with Indians or Kashmiris.

