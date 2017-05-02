Govt appoints Riaz Riazuddin as acting governor of SBP

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The government has appointed Riaz Riazuddin as acting governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

The notification said that Riaz Riazuddin has been appointed acting governor of the central bank for a period of three months or until the appointment of the new governor.

He has until now been serving as deputy governor of the SBP.

The key post fell vacant after former governor, Ashraf Mehmood Wathra, completed his term on April 29.

He was appointed governor for three years in 2014.

