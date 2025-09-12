RLNG prices raised by up to 2.63% for September

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) container arrives at a storage station in east of Tokyo, Japan in this undated image. — AFP/File

Ogra raises RLNG prices for SSGCL, SNGPL.

RLNG transmission price increases by 2.36%.

Notification says distribution rate jumped by 2.38%.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has raised the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to 2.63% for September 2025, attributing the adjustment to higher terminal charges, The News reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the revised rates will be applicable to both Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

The government has recently lifted a ban on new domestic gas connections, which will now be supplied with this imported gas instead of local gas. Their bills will also fluctuate with monthly RLNG price adjustments.

As per the OGRA notification, for SNGPL’s network, the RLNG transmission price has been raised by 2.36% to $11.2365 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), while the distribution rate climbed 2.38% to $12.0127 per MMBtu compared with August. On SSGCL’s system, both transmission and distribution prices rose 2.63% to $9.8619 and $11.0105 per MMBtu, respectively.

The updated prices include all associated costs such as terminal charges, transmission losses, port handling, and Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) importer margin. The weighted average sale prices are based on eight LNG cargoes received by PSO in September.

Under its two long-term supply deals with Qatar, PSO buys LNG at slopes of 13.37% and 10.2% of Brent crude prices. Of the eight cargoes delivered, four were procured at the higher rate and the other four at the lower one, Ogra said.

The regulator added that the price adjustment was made under government policy guidelines, reflecting global LNG market movements, exchange rate trends, and the cost of local re-gasification and delivery infrastructure.RLNG plays a critical role in Pakistan’s energy mix, bridging the gap between demand and supply as indigenous gas reserves shrink.