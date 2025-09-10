 
Geo News

'Crypto used for ransom payments in Pakistan'

Senator Mohsin Aziz says cash no longer demanded in abductions

By
Ashraf Malkham
|

September 10, 2025

Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration. — Reuters
Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration. — Reuters
  • Bill proposes independent board with expert members.
  • Mandviwalla questions legality of crypto through hawala.
  • Dilawar Khan urges uniform 5% tax.

ISLAMABAD: A Senate committee was told on Wednesday that cryptocurrency is increasingly being used for ransom payments in Pakistan, with kidnappers no longer demanding cash.

Senator Mohsin Aziz revealed this during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, which reviewed the “Virtual Asset Bill 2025.”

Deputy Governor of the State Bank informed the panel that cryptocurrency is not illegal but exists in a “grey” area.

Mandviwalla questioned how crypto dealings could be considered grey when they were conducted through hawala and hundi, which are illegal. He also noted that Pakistanis ranked eighth globally in crypto investment, underscoring the bill’s importance.

Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal said there had been no regulation of virtual assets so far, and the government aimed to bring transparency through this bill.

He added that the legislation would also examine potential money laundering risks. A consultant from the Law Ministry said an independent board would be established under the bill, with board members required to have expertise in technology, finance and regulatory affairs.

Senator Dilawar Khan, during a separate discussion on taxation, criticised the existing system, saying multiple levies such as sales tax and super tax were stifling.

He argued that imposing a uniform 5% tax could boost overall revenues by 40%. He cautioned that economic improvement required avoiding risky policy experiments.

The committee also debated the role of customs. Mandviwalla objected to placing the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) under customs, while the finance secretary said there was a close link between the two bodies.

Senator Anusha Rehman challenged the claim that customs facilitated traders, pointing out persistent complaints of 23 checkpoints between Quetta and Taftan.

Pakistan secures $500m US investment in critical minerals
Pakistan secures $500m US investment in critical minerals
India's chief economic adviser says Trump's tariffs could shave 0.5% off GDP: report
India's chief economic adviser says Trump's tariffs could shave 0.5% off GDP: report
KSE-100 extends rally, crosses 156,000 mark
KSE-100 extends rally, crosses 156,000 mark
88 postal operators suspend services to US over tariffs
88 postal operators suspend services to US over tariffs
US president signs order offering some tariff exemptions to countries with trade deals
US president signs order offering some tariff exemptions to countries with trade deals
US unemployment rate near 4-year high as labor market hits stall speed
US unemployment rate near 4-year high as labor market hits stall speed
PSX closes at record high on strong liquidity, sectoral gains
PSX closes at record high on strong liquidity, sectoral gains
Govt advised to delay TAPI gas intake amid LNG surplus
Govt advised to delay TAPI gas intake amid LNG surplus