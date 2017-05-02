12-year-old maid allegedly abused by employers in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Yet another seething incident of child abuse came to the fore when 12-year-old Samiah was reportedly pushed out of the house of her employers, her body bruised, in the dark of the night.

According to the police, Samiah was working at the house of a man named Jawad in Civil Lines area of Faisalabad. The locals saw the girl and her bruised face Monday night, after which they informed the police and gathered outside Jawad's house in protest.

Subsequently, Civil Lines police reached the site, but when the personnel tried to talk to Jawad a man came out of his house, who said he was a guest at the house. The guest told the police Jawad was not home, adding Samiah was sent to the house by her paternal grandmother and that her parents were not alive.

The police took Samiah in their custody and said the matter will be taken further after medical examination of the girl.

A similar case garnered media's attention when 10-year-old maid Tayyaba was allegedly tortured by her employers, Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali and his wife Maheen Zafar, in Islamabad.

Read: Tayyaba's parents backtrack again, call allegations of torture 'lies'

Although the case is being pursued by Islamabad High Court after the Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo motu notice of the matter, the girl's parents have said they did not want to pursue the case further.

