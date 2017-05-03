India sends back 50 Pakistani students after threats by extremists

LAHORE: 50 Pakistani students, along with their teachers, on an exchange program to India were sent back to Lahore on Tuesday after they received threats from extremist organisations.

According to Indian media reports, the students who reached India on May 1, were sent back home only within a day, after threats were made to the host NGO for inviting the students.

Reportedly, the NGO has been advised by Indian government officials that the time is unfavourable for the exchange program.

Indian media claimed that the students were threatened by Shiv Sena, after ties between the two countries deteriorated.

India has accused Pakistan of killing and mutilating the bodies of two Indian soldiers across the Line of Control.

The students were a part of the cultural exchange program and on a five-day visit to India. The students after the intimidation from extremists were terrified and remained inside their rooms.

They reached Wagah border safely today.

Pakistan Army had categorically rejected Indian Army’s accusations of killing two members of an Indian army patrol near LoC.

“Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on line of control or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies are also false”, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement had said.

