Two under custody suspects killed in Faisalabad 'encounter'

Related Stories SHO among two cops killed in Faisalabad shooting

FAISALABAD: Two under custody suspects were killed during an alleged encounter in Faisalabad late Wednesday, with police claiming they were killed in firing by their accomplices.

Police sources said the suspects, Qaisar and Fayyaz, were involved in serious offences including robberies.

They were being escorted for recovery that their accomplices opened fire on police team near Khanwala area to free them.

The gunfire by their accomplices seriously wounded the two suspects, while one of the attackers was also injured in retaliation by the law enforcers. The assailants, however, managed to flee away.

The wounded suspects were being shifted to hospital, police said, but they succumbed to their injuries on the way.

0



0





