FIA arrests nine fraudsters from multiple cities in Punjab

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) late on Wednesday apprehended nine fraudsters involved in depriving citizens of their hard-earned money in the name of sending them abroad, sources informed Geo News.

These fraudsters were rounded up in raids conducted in Gujrat, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala.

FIA officials nabbed three fake consultants in Gujrat. They were identified as Nasir Iqbal, Asif Shehzad and Fida Hussain, according to sources.

Two agents, Zulfiqar Ali and Shehbaz Hussain, were arrested in Faisalabad. In Mianwali, officials took Bashir Ahmed and Ghulam Hussain into custody, sources said.

Two more agents, Amir Shehzad and Muhammad Nadeem, were apprehended from Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin, they added.

The suspects were being further investigated about their illicit dealings.

