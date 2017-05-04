Print Story
X

FIA arrests nine fraudsters from multiple cities in Punjab

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
FIA arrests nine fraudsters from multiple cities in Punjab

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) late on Wednesday apprehended nine fraudsters involved in depriving citizens of their hard-earned money in the name of sending them abroad, sources informed Geo News.

These fraudsters were rounded up in raids conducted in Gujrat, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala.

FIA officials nabbed three fake consultants in Gujrat. They were identified as Nasir Iqbal, Asif Shehzad and Fida Hussain, according to sources.

Two agents, Zulfiqar Ali and Shehbaz Hussain, were arrested in Faisalabad. In Mianwali, officials took Bashir Ahmed and Ghulam Hussain into custody, sources said.

Two more agents, Amir Shehzad and Muhammad Nadeem, were apprehended from Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin, they added.

The suspects were being further investigated about their illicit dealings.

FIA arrests nine fraudsters from multiple cities in Punjab was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 04, 2017 and was last updated on May 04, 2017. This news story is related to Fia, Arrests, Fraudsters, Punjab, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin And Gujranwala. Gujrat, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Punjab. Permanent link to the news story "FIA arrests nine fraudsters from multiple cities in Punjab" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140457-FIA-arrests-nine-fraudsters-from-multiple-cities-in-Punjab.

GEO TV NETWORK