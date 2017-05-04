Tractor driver dies after Karachi-bound train hits his vehicle

Related Stories Lahore train fire doused after several hours

SUKKUR: A tractor trolley driver succumbed to his injuries he received after his vehicle was hit by a Karachi-bound train, Shalimar Express on Thursday.

The accident took place in Khairpur between Setharja and Ranipur, where the train was en route to Karachi from Lahore.

Subsequently, the train engine was damaged, while the tractor driver got critically injured. He succumbed to the wounds on the way to the hospital.

The train engine was changed and it was sent to its destination, Karachi.

The railway authorities were investigating into the accident.

Rail-related accidents are not uncommon in Karachi.

On May 3, four bogies of a train caught fire while parked at the Harbanspura station, with one completely destroyed while three were partially burnt.

Rescue teams reached the site on time and were able to douse the fire.

In March, at least two people were killed and 10 injured when Karachi-bound passenger train Shalimar Express collided with an oil tanker leading to a huge explosion.

Read: Two killed, 10 injured as train collides with oil tanker in Sheikhupura

DCO Tariq Akram said the oil tanker's brakes failed moments before the train collided with it, however, contrary to the DCO's claims, DSP Khalid Gujjar said the accident occurred as the railway crossing's barrier was left opened.

The engine and five bogies of the train, including the luggage compartment, and a power plant caught fire in the accident.

The railway DS said the driver Abdul Lateef and his assistant, Abdul Hameed, lost their lives in the collision.

0



0





