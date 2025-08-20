 
Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Achakzai as NA opposition leader

PTI founder also nominates Azam Khan Swati as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate

Haider Sherazi
August 20, 2025

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai speaks in a public gathering. — APP/File
  • Salman Akram confirms Achakzai, Swati's nominations.
  • Omar Ayub disqualified after May 9 convictions.
  • Notifications of Ayub, Shibli issued earlier this month.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said on Wednesday.

Salman Akram Raj confirmed that Khan had finalised the nomination of Achackzai — who also heads the multi-party opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz — for the key slot.

Raja further said Azam Khan Swati has been nominated as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

The development comes after former opposition leader Omar Ayub lost his seat following his conviction in the May 9 cases by an anti-terrorism court.

As a result, Ayub was also removed from the Public Accounts Committee and all standing committees of the National Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, after the court order, issued disqualification notifications for Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, who was the opposition leader in the Senate.

The two PTI leaders have since challenged their disqualification before the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

