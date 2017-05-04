‘Sorry’ singing sensation Justin Bieber reveals bratty demands for India tour

Justin Bieber – who enjoys a huge 'teen-girl' following – is probably more than geared up to perform in India next week, marking his first-ever visit to the south Asian country.

India tickets go on sale Feb 22. See u May 10th at DY Patil Stadium pic.twitter.com/lVBHPwhohq — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 15, 2017

But hold your horses!

You won’t believe the list of demands he has compiled for his stay in India, as part of the Purpose World Tour.

Non-negotiable items, according to Hindustan Times, comprise "'a convoy of 10 luxury sedans and 2 Volvo buses’ for Bieber and his 120-person-strong entourage, […] a private Rolls Royce for himself," and Z-level security provided by the state police, apart from his own 8-member security team.

'sniff sniff I miss my home!'

The 23-year-old has secured for himself and his troupe two five-star hotels, including a 1,000-square-foot personal suite – which, itself, will be refurbished to “incorporate Mogul paintings, antique furniture and signature Kashmiri bedroom linen. His room will be adorned with purple carnations, purple being his favourite colour! The hotel will convert itself into Bieber’s private villa with three floors of the hotel being booked for the artist and his entourage and one elevator blocked on all 4 full days for Bieber alone”, the press release says.

'Don't ask me for an autograph; don't come near me; don't even breathe the same air as me'

Here’s a list of other items he has requested because honestly, it’s a bit too much and we don’t wanna spend too much time on this spoilt celebrity. (Why did he even get famous in the first place?)

Special Indian Yoga Casket containing aromatic essential oils; Jasmine, mogra, rose and camphor incense sticks; Books on chakras and yoga asanas will be placed in Bieber’s suite knowing his love for Yoga

Ping pong table, PlayStation, IO HAWK

Sofa set, washing machine, large glass-door refrigerator, upholstery, 400 hangers

Cans of wild berries and vanilla room fresheners; Dove body wash; hydrating lip balms

Only king-sized beds; a 24-hour fitness centre with a steam room; wardrobe cupboard; massage table that will be used backstage; Jacuzzi; personal masseuse who will be flown in from Kerala

Private jet and helicopter available right away “to meet the artist’s immediate travel demands in India”

Top culinary experts to serve “5 dishes per day being renamed after his popular song”; Vegetables seasoned with ranch sauce, diced fruit, organic bananas and seedless grapes; snacks must also include a deli platter of organic turkey, lettuce, colby and provolone cheese, black olives, as well as green and banana peppers

Backstage demands: white sliced bread, potato chips, mint and watermelon gum, white cheddar popcorn, Ghiradelli dark chocolate with sea salt and almonds, menthol and watermelon gum, vinegar chips, organic dried fruit, peanuts, and all berries cereal

A large pack of Swedish Fish; boxes of Ritz Bitz peanut butter; Cheese sandwiches and multiple packs of Haribo Cola Gummies

Clothing shelves; eight power outlets; 12 white handkerchiefs

24 still water bottles, 24 alkaline water bottles, 4 energy drinks, 6 vitamin water bottles, 6 cream sodas, a cooler packed with assorted juices fizzy drinks, 4 natural juices, 4 vanilla protein drinks, and half a gallon of almond milk

13 backstage rooms

In case something got missed out, refer to this.

Justin Bieber’s India tour rider includes a “Indian Yoga casket”, a jacuzzi and a press release that lists all his demands out for you. pic.twitter.com/afwHpMJHJM — Arjun S Ravi (@arjun_s_ravi) May 3, 2017

And if you're not already tired of reading his childish, 'I've-got-too-much-money-so-I-don't-know-how-to-spend-it' requests, he will be performing at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Make sure to take some lilies with you, as he does not want them in his vicinity during his stay.

