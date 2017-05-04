Print Story
Only those to get electricity in 2018 who pay bills: Abid Sher Ali

PESHAWAR: State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Thursday said that only those areas in Peshawar will be provided electricity in 2018 which regularly pay their bills.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was in a miserable condition during the tenure of the previous two governments and not a single penny was spent on the transmission side. PESCO’s conditions improved after 2013, he claimed.

Sher Ali alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) leader and District Nazim of Charsadda is involved in electricity theft, claiming that the PTI leader doesn’t even have an electricity metre installed in his house.

