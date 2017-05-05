One martyred, 17 injured in cross-border Afghan shelling in Chaman: security officials

CHAMAN: At least one civilian was martyred and 17 others, including six children, were injured in unprovoked, cross-border firing and shelling by Afghan forces in Chaman early Friday, according to security officials.

The unprovoked firing by Afghan forces, with both light and heavy arms, began at 4am, sources said.

The injured reportedly include six children, two women and nine men.

Large contingents of Frontier Corps and Levies reached the area as soon as the vicinity came under heavy fire from across the border.

Pakistani security forces effectively responded to the firing and shelling from Afghan side.

A mortar shell, which fell on a house in a village close to Chaman border, left at least seven civilians wounded. The injured also included three children.

They were whisked to district hospital, where from two critically injured persons were referred to Quetta.

There have been reports of injuries to other civilians as well, sources added.

Earlier in June 2016, an army major was martyred and two Khasadar men wounded due to unprovoked firing by the Afghan border forces at Torkham border crossing.

The unprovoked fire had come at the time of construction of a gate inside Pakistani territory to check terrorists' movement across the border.

The flare-ups at the border led to imposition of curfew in Landikotal and Torkham areas, restricting all sorts of transportation across the border.

Nine civilians, including women and children, were also wounded in the episode.

