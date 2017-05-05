This stunning picture of Aishwarya Rai will leave you in awe

Who doesn't like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her majestic beauty?

Well, Aish has just provided another reason for it.

Aishwarya recently shot for a leading brand she has been endorsing for years and has left everyone in awe of her beauty.

Shot by ace photographer Prasad Naik, Aishwarya's picture was shared on his Instagram page

In the picture, the former beauty queen is wearing a baby pink attire while she looks adorably cute as she flashes her mesmerising blue eyes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to grace the Cannes Film Festival this year.

