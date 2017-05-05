Print Story
X

This stunning picture of Aishwarya Rai will leave you in awe

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
This stunning picture of Aishwarya Rai will leave you in awe

Who doesn't like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her majestic beauty?

Well, Aish has just provided another reason for it.

Aishwarya recently shot for a leading brand she has been endorsing for years and has left everyone in awe of her beauty.

Shot by ace photographer Prasad Naik, Aishwarya's picture was shared on his Instagram page with a caption stating, "@aishwaryaraibachchan_fc #aishwaryaraibachchan @lorealmakeup #shoot #campaign

 

@aishwaryaraibachchan_fc #aishwaryaraibachchan @lorealmakeup #shoot #campaign

A post shared by Prasad Naik (@prasadnaikstudio) on

In the picture, the former beauty queen is wearing a baby pink attire while she looks adorably cute as she flashes her mesmerising blue eyes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to grace the Cannes Film Festival this year.

This stunning picture of Aishwarya Rai will leave you in awe was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 05, 2017 and was last updated on May 05, 2017. This news story is related to Aishwarya, Bollywood, Cannes, Entertainment, Former Miss India, Geo Entertainment, Instagram. Permanent link to the news story "This stunning picture of Aishwarya Rai will leave you in awe" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140605-This-stunning-picture-of-Aishwarya-Rai-will-leave-you-in-awe.

GEO TV NETWORK