COAS Bajwa visits Hyderabad Garrison, address officers and troops

HYDERABAD: In his visit to Hyderabad Garrison on Friday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on operational and administrative matters on the garrison and Thar, informed a press statement released by ISPR.

COAS was apprised that Army has distributed almost 4,000 tonnes of ration, benefitting more than 1,90,000 families through continuous initiative since 2014; furthermore, medical camps in Thar have benefitted 1,61,000 patients in underprivileged areas while water supply is now reaching 0.6 Million populations and 0.7 Million livestock.

On the occasion, COAS appreciated efforts of the formation and said that Pakistan Army is proud to have undertaken nation building projects across the country in pursuit of our continuous service to the people of Pakistan.

He also addressed officers and troops of Hyderabad Garrison.

Earlier on arrival at Hyderabad, the COAS was received by Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza Commander Karachi Corps.

