Field Marshal Munir honoured with guard of honour as country's first Chief of Defence Forces

CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir receives guard of honour at GHQ on December 8, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

RAWALPINDI: A guard of honour ceremony was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday to honour Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

During the ceremony, the CDF was presented a guard of honour by contingents of all three services — the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force.

The event was attended by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and senior officers from all three armed forces.

The Ministry of Defence on Friday issued an official notification for the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

The notification was issued a day after President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



The CDF — who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal earlier this year — will concurrently serve as Chief of Army Staff for five years

COAS Munir was elevated to the rank of field marshal — Pakistan's second and the first in more than six decades — following the country's resounding victory over India in the May war.

The establishment of the new military title, i.e., the CDF, follows President Zardari's assent on November 15 to the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy (Amendment) Bills 2025, after their approval by parliament.

Under the amended provisions, Article 243, which governs the powers and responsibilities of a Field Marshal, will also apply to any General promoted to the rank.

CDF's brief profile

Field Marshal and CDF Munir was commissioned in the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment in 1986. He passed out with the 17th Officers Training Course at Mangla.

He has held several key military positions, including directing staff at Command and Staff College, Quetta; brigade major of a deployed infantry brigade in Kel; general staff officer, grade-2 at the CGS secretariat; and chief of staff of Mangla Corps. He also served as Quartermaster General at the General Headquarters.

Field Marshal Munir has commanded the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment and an infantry brigade, and has served as force commander in the Northern Areas, Gilgit.

He has held top intelligence positions, including Director General of Military Intelligence (MI) and head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). After heading ISI, he was posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala and then as Quartermaster General — his last assignment before becoming army chief.

He graduated from Fuji School, Japan; Command and Staff College, Quetta; Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur; and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He also holds an MPhil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from the National Defence University. CDF Field Marshal Munir is the first army chief to be awarded the Sword of Honour.