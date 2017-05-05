PSL spot-fixing: Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan appears before tribunal

Related Stories PSL spot-fixing: Tribunal summons Nasir Jamshed and ACU on Friday

KARACHI: Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan, the two cricketers suspended over spot-fixing charges, appeared before an anti-corruption tribunal of PCB to file their replies to the charges/evidence presented by the anti-corruption unit of PCB.

Both the players appeared separately, while Khalid Latif filed his answering brief opening batsman Sharjeel Khan sought an extension and, subsequently, got the 10th May as new date to file answering brief on evidences presented by the PCB.

“At the hearing, Sharjeel Khan’s counsel, Shaigan Ejaz requested that better copies of certain pages PCB’s opening brief be provided. Upon directions of the tribunal, the same were provided by PCB and Mr. Sharjeel Khan was given till 10th May 2017 to file his Answering Brief. Thereafter,” said the PCB in a statement on behalf of the anti-corruption tribunal.

PCB shall have the option of filing a Reply Brief, if it deems necessary by 13th May 2017.

Sharjeel’s lawyer, Shaigan Ejaz told media following the hearing at tribunal that they’ll provide statements from international cricketers in support of the arguments.

Sources say that Sharjeel was questioned for playing dot-balls in the opening match of Pakistan Super League, which – according to Sharjeel – wasn’t something unusual.

Meanwhile, Khalid Latif has filed the detailed answering brief to PCB’s opening brief and evidences provided against the opening batsman.

Geo.tv understands that Khalid and his counsel have rejected the evidences provided by the PCB terming them assumptive and insufficient.

Khalid’s counsel also took the stand that charge of fixing is not applicable on the opening batsman as he did not play the match.

According to the statement released by the tribunal, PCB was provided a copy of the answering brief submitted by Khalid Latif and the PCB, if it may feel, file a reply by 10th May.

Meanwhile, Khalid’s counsel Badar Alam accused PCB of harassing the opening batsman to pressurize him for submitted a favorable statement.

“PCB doesn’t have any evidence against Khalid and they’re summoning him every day only to harass him so that they can put pressure on him to give a favorable statement,” he said.

“Cricket board is using Khalid’s own statements against him,” Badar Alam added.

PCB, meanwhile, has rejected the claims made by counsel of Khalid Latif. Tafazzul Rizvi, the PCB’s legal counsel said that the board has enough evidences against the opening batsman.

0



0





