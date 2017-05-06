PM lays foundation stone of Metro bus route to new Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday visited the new Islamabad International Airport here near Fateh Jang to observe the latest development and inaugurate the Metro bus link to the location.

The PM spoke to media after laying the foundation stone of the Metro bus service’s new route. “The project will be completed with the airport, which emphasises on the steady progress of other related developments,” he said.

In addition, Sharif said that quality will not be compromised on for this project, explaining that “once it is complete, we will build roads that will benefit farmers and pave way for schools and colleges”.

The project, under the management of National Highway Authority, cost almost Rs. 18 billion and comprises four interchanges and fourteen stopovers, according to Radio Pakistan. It will effectively link the new Islamabad Airport to Peshawar Morr, will be over 25 kilometres long, and feature nine bus stations, 11 underpasses, and 12 bridges.

With regard to the terminal at the new airport, 95 percent of the construction is already over. It can house 4,500 passengers at a time and will sport fifteen, state-of-the-art docking stations, alongside an air traffic control based on international standards.

