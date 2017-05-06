Print Story
Four civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Indian Army resorted to ceasefire violation again and injured four civilians including women and children at Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

According to the statement, Indian forces targetted civilian population with mortars in village Thruti in Nakiyal sector.

As a result of the firing, 65-year-old Barkat Begum w/o M Nazir, 12-year-old Ihsan Naseer s/o M Naseer, 42-year-old Naseer Ahmad s/o Nazir Ahmad, 35-year-old Farzana Kausar w/o M Naseer got injured.

Pakistani troops effectively responded to silent Indian firing.

 

