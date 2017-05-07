Punjab announces summer vacations from May 23

LAHORE: In view of soaring temperatures, the Government of Punjab has decided that summer vacations in public schools and colleges across the province will start from May 23, sources told Geo News Saturday.

Sources within the Punjab Education Department said the early start of summer vacations has been announced due to prevailing hot weather and the arrival of Ramazan.

They, however, said that private educational institutes have refused to accept the directives. They say that they have already scheduled exams until May 30 and this is why it would not be possible for them to close down from May 23.

Talks were held between the government and private schools representatives on the issue, but a consensus could not be reached.

However, both sides are still agreed for further negotiating the matter.

Usually, summer vacations in Punjab start in the first week of June, each year.

0



0





