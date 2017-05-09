Indian citizen to be sent back after legal requirements complete: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Foreign Office said on Tuesday that Uzma — an Indian national who had reportedly come to Pakistan to marry a Pakistani man — would only be sent back once all legal requirements in the case are completed.

According to sources in the Indian High Commission, they have sent a copy of Uzma's statements made before the magistrate and other relevant documents to the Pakistani foreign ministry.

They added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan was cooperating in the matter, expecting Uzma would soon get her travel documents.

However, the Pakistani authorities said the case was in the court and the woman would get her documents after legal procedures are completed.

Uzma belongs to New Delhi. She met Tahir in Malaysia, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah border. The two solemnised nikkah on May 3.

However, the story took a turn when Uzma claimed she was forcefully married to Tahir and that she was unaware about him being already married.

0



0





