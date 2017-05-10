Print Story
X

Trump fires FBI director Comey

AAFP

World
Trump fires FBI director Comey

Related Stories

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday made the shock decision to fire his FBI director James Comey, the man who leads the agency charged with investigating his campaign´s ties with Russia.

"The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

A search for a new FBI director was to begin "immediately," the White House said in a statement.

Trump fires FBI director Comey was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 10, 2017 and was last updated on May 10, 2017. This news story is related to World, World News, International News, International, Geo News, Latest World News. Permanent link to the news story "Trump fires FBI director Comey" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141150-Trump-fires-FBI-director-Comey.

GEO TV NETWORK