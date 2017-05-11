Younis Khan given guard of honour by Windies

Pakistan’s legendary batsman Younis Khan was given a guard of honour by the West Indies team as he walked in to bat on the first day of the third and final Test on Wednesday.

Windies captain Jason Holder and his men lined up to form a guard of honour as the veteran batsman came in to bat in the second-last innings – probably even the last – of his international cricket career.



Younis Khan walks in to bat, Pak vs WI 3rd Test



West Indies players line up to form a guard of honour for Younis Khan, Pak vs WI 3rd Test



Younis Khan walks onto the pitch as WI players form guard of honour, Pak vs WI 3rd Test

Pakistan were in a dominant position at 169 for two at stumps on a rain-shortened first day of the Windsor Park Test, driven by an unbeaten 85 by Azhar Ali and 55 from Babar Azam. Younis Khan was not out at 10.

Both Younis and captain Misbah-ul-Haq are retiring from international cricket at the end of this match, as Pakistan chase their first Test series win in the Caribbean.

The three-match series is level at 1-1.

