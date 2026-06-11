Fifa World Cup 2026 kicks off with dazzling opening ceremony

Performers take part in the opening ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 11, 2026. — Reuters

MEXICO CITY: The Fifa World Cup 2026 kicks off Thursday with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, launching a sprawling tournament of 48 teams that will last nearly six weeks.

The extravaganza hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada is the biggest World Cup in history, stretching until the final in New Jersey on July 19. It is projected to generate a record-breaking $13 billion in total revenue.

The official opening ceremony lit up the Estadio Azteca stadium before the kickoff with Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy delighting the crowd with a performance of "Dai Dai", the official song of the tournament.

The start of the action on the pitch will likely come as a welcome relief to football's world governing body Fifa, which has faced stinging criticism over the eye-watering costs of tickets.

In addition, Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has seen a top referee, Iranian team officials and fans refused entry to the United States.

Speaking in Mexico City on Wednesday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino launched a spirited defence of the organisation of the tournament and brushed off criticism over visa issues.

Infantino insisted that tickets — which in some cases have topped $30,000 — had been priced appropriately, citing a small number of $60 tickets that were made available in response to criticism.

"Let me just say that our entry price, which is 60 dollars, is the lowest entry price of any of the American sports in the play-off phases," Infantino said.

"Our average price, which is below 500 dollars, is again the lowest of the American sports on average."

'We don't control everything'

Infantino also played down the controversy surrounding Somali World Cup referee Omar Artan, who was refused entry after arriving in Miami.

Fifa has since confirmed Artan, who the US State Department said had "associated with suspected members of terrorist organisations", will play no part in the tournament.

Shakira and Burna Boy perform during the Fifa opening ceremony before the match on June 11, 2026. — Reuters

"It is unfortunate what happened to the referee from Somalia," Infantino said.

"We don't control everything... Sometimes it's good to chill, relax, we work on everything, we try to solve everything."

On Thursday, European football's governing body Uefa announced that Artan had been selected to referee its European Super Cup, between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in August.

"Football is made to connect people, and Uefa wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination," said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

Fifa leader Infantino also portrayed Iran's participation at the World Cup in the midst of its military conflict with the US as a victory for his organisation.

"People were saying Iran couldn't come to the World Cup," Infantino said.

"There are challenges, it's not easy, but I don't know who else would have been able to ensure in these circumstances — which we could not influence — Iran could come and play."

Infantino's close relationship with Trump has come under scrutiny but the Fifa chief lavished praise on the US president.

"Without his engagement and involvement, I think it would have been, simple as that, impossible to organize a World Cup in the United States," Infantino said of Trump.

Trump confirmed on Wednesday he plans to attend some World Cup matches, without providing details.

"I spoke to Gianni this morning... he said there's never been anything close" to the success of the coming tournament, Trump said.

Wall of noise

South Africa coach Hugo Broos warned his players to block out a wall of sound during the opening match in the Estadio Azteca, a historic venue that hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals.

"They will have 85,000 Mexicans shouting and singing. But we have to focus on our game. And if we can do that... then we can have a good game," the Belgian said.

Mexico have not won any of their seven appearances in an opening game. "We have to break the statistics," coach Javier Aguirre said.

"It will be another source of motivation."

Hundreds of protesters returned to an area near Azteca Stadium late Wednesday, most family members or relatives of "disappeared people" alleged to have been killed or kidnapped by Mexican authorities or criminal gangs.

Police set up a one-mile (1.6km) security perimeter ahead of fans arriving on Thursday and said they would allow peaceful protests, but only ticket holders would be able to access the stadium.

South Korea and the Czech Republic play the second game on the opening day, in Guadalajara.

Spain, France and England are the favourites, while reigning champions Argentina will look to their 38-year-old talisman Lionel Messi to drive them to the final.