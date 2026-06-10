Sarfaraz set to continue as Pakistan Test head coach

Pakistan Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen in this screen grab taken from a video. — PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has reportedly been cleared to continue as head coach for Pakistan's upcoming Test tours of the West Indies and England, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Sarfaraz recently led Pakistan in his first assignment as Test head coach during last month's Bangladesh tour, where the hosts defeated the national side 2-0 to claim their first-ever home whitewash against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the future of Test captain Shan Masood remains uncertain, although he is still under strong consideration for selection on both tours.

Sources suggest that despite ongoing ambiguity over leadership, Masood remains in contention for the role, with a final decision yet to be made.

The left-handed batter, who has featured in 46 Tests and captained Pakistan in 16 matches, has worked under multiple head coaches during his leadership tenure.

He has also led Pakistan in seven Test series, winning only one, losing four, and drawing two. He is currently placed in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) "D category" for captains.

Sources further added that T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, who has represented Pakistan in 25 Tests, is set to embark on his maiden England tour as part of the Test squad.

Masood previously toured England in 2016 and 2020 and also brings leadership experience from county cricket, having captained Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

According to reports, his familiarity with English conditions and the media environment could prove valuable for Pakistan during the series.

Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha is understood to have strong backing from key figures within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) think-tank. A final decision regarding Masood's continuation as captain or possible removal is yet to be taken, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan are scheduled to play a two-Test series against the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago from July 25–29 and August 2–6.

The Test tour of England is expected to begin on August 19 at Headingley, followed by matches at Lord's on August 27 and Edgbaston on September 9, although the official schedule is yet to be formally confirmed.