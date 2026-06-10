Sahibzada Farhan named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Asian Games 2026

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after dismissing England captain Jos Buttler during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on February 24, 2026. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for the Asian Games 2026, with opening batter Sahibzada Farhan named as captain.

The Asian Games 2026 cricket event is scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4 with 10 teams playing for the Gold. The cricket event will begin on September 24, while the medal matches are set to take place on October 3.

Farhan, 30, has represented Pakistan in 46 T20 Internationals, scoring 1,305 runs, including two centuries and 10 half-centuries. Abdul Samad has been appointed vice-captain of the side.

Opener Saim Ayub, wicketkeeper Usman Khan, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, and Salman Mirza are also part of the team. Haider Ali and Ahmed Daniyal made a comeback to the side while four members of the 15-player squad — Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood — are yet to make their T20I debut for Pakistan.

Additionally, 14 of the 15 players selected for the Asian Games squad are part of the NCA White-Ball Camp, which is set to commence in Lahore from Monday, 15 June.

Squad

Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wicket-keeper)

Support staff

Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Shane McDermott (fielding coach), Muhammad Tahir (physiotherapist), Imran Ullah (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst-cum-team operations coordinator