Three suspected robbers gunned down in Kasur 'encounter'

KASUR: Three suspected robbers were gunned down in an alleged encounter in Kasur late Thursday, while two of their accomplices managed to flee.

The encounter took place in Raja Jang area of Kasur, when the robbers were looting citizens in Orara village, District Police Officer Ali Nasir Rizvi said.

The dacoits opened fire as soon as they spotted the law enforcers.

In retaliatory fire, three suspected robbers were killed, while two of their accomplices fled away from the scene, Rizvi added.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Officials also claimed to have recovered weapons and a motorbike from the scene.

Police said a manhunt was underway for suspects on the run.

