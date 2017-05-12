Sehwan blast ‘facilitator’ held in Balochistan raid

Intelligence agencies have nabbed a suspected facilitator of the Sehwan shrine bombing during an operation in Uthal area of Balochistan.

The suspect, identified as Tahir, is accused of transporting the suicide bomber and facilitators from Uthal to Sehwan. Sources also revealed that Tahir helped take the facilitators out of Sehwan following the deadly bombing.

He is also suspected of having worked for Abdul Hafeez Pandrani, a leader of the Hafeez Brohi group affiliated with the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) who now is reported to have joined Daesh.

Police and intelligence agencies suspect Pandrani to be the mastermind of the Sehwan bombing

On February 16 this year, a suicide bomber struck the shrine of the revered saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, Sindh, killing around 90 people and injuring many more.

Following the incident, intelligence agencies claimed to have arrested six suspected facilitators in operations conducted in the bordering areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Sources said those arrested were involved in facilitating in the Sehwan blast and belong to the Hafeez Brohi group of LEJ.

Sources claimed that the suspects were involved in organising the proscribed Daesh’s network in the area.

Following the arrests, the tally of those arrested has been up to six.

Earlier, LEAs arrested a suspected facilitator of Sehwan shrine bombing from Khairpur, sources said.

The suspect, affiliated with the Hafeez Brohi group, was rounded up from a suburban area of Khairpur.

The group was previously affiliated with outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi but lately pledged allegiance to Daesh.

The same group is said to be behind the suicide attack at an imambargah in Shikarpur earlier.

0



0





