Pakistani delegation visits German Armed Forces Staff College

Irfan Aftab

BERLIN: A delegation of the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad visited the German Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Hamburg, Germany.

Members of the so-called “Foreign Study Tour” were briefed about the training of German Armed Forces Staff College. The Pakistani delegation also gave their perspective on the security situation in and around Pakistan.

The mutual exchange of both institutions enjoys a long tradition. Many officers from the Pakistan Armed Forces have also gone through the German General Staff training over the last 50 years.

