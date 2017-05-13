Man brutally kills wife, two children, brother-in-law in Karachi

KARACHI: A man brutally killed his wife, two children and brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Karachi late Friday, police said.

The suspect, Mannan Bangali, killed his wife, children and brother-in-law with deadly blows of an iron rod in Karachi's Orangi Town area.

The deceased woman, Rabia, was his second wife, while his first wife had died, the suspect told police while confessing to the gruesome act.

The husband and wife would often quarrel over domestic issues.

Mannan, in his confessional statement, claimed that Rabia had attacked him with the rod, which raged him and he killed her, their two children and his brother-in-law.

The suspect was also injured during the episode.

Police have also been investigating the suspect's son from his first marriage, sources told Geo News.

His son, Asif, was called by neighbours to the suspect's home, they added.

