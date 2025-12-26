Five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers stand at a tunnel in Bolan, Balochistan. — Reuters/File

IBO conducted on reported presence of terrorists: ISPR.

Forces recover weapons, ammunition during operation.

ISPR says killed terrorists were involved in terror activities.



Security forces have gunned down five Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists during an operation conducted in Balochistan's Kohlu district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the area on December 25 on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of operation, our forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell," read the communique.

Security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

A sanitisation operation was conducted following the fire exchange to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area.

The ISPR said the relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of "Azm-e-Istehkam" by security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

The operation came just a day after security forces neutralised eight terrorists in Balochistan's Kalat district.

The ISPR said that the forces killed the terrorists during an IBO conducted on December 24 on the reported presence of Indian-sponsored terrorists in the area.

Pakistan has witnessed a notable increase in terrorist attacks, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime grabbed power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan has also resulted in week-long clashes between the two countries in October.

Earlier this month, Islamabad issued a demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime, conveying grave concern over the continued support and facilitation provided to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Foreign Office summoned the Afghan deputy head of mission on December 19 after four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in KP’s North Waziristan.

Pakistan said the Afghan Taliban regime’s continued support for terrorist groups had enabled them to carry out attacks against the Pakistan military and civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas.

The FO also informed Kabul’s envoy that Pakistan reserved the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, and would take all necessary measures to respond to terrorism originating from Afghan soil.