PTI chairman denies any contact with PM Shehbaz for talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has stated that there has been no contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — regarding dialogue — in the past 10 days, or even throughout the year.

Responding to claims made by the Prime Minister’s Coordinator, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on the social media platform X, Gohar on Friday said that the critical issue of the negotiation process should not be treated casually, The News reported.

“There has been no contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the last 10 days or the entire year. Although I have always been in favour of dialogue, this authority belongs only to Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas,” he explained.

The party’s incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, had recently entrusted both Achakzai and Senator Allama Raja Nasir to decide on whether, with whom, and how talks would be held. The former is chairman of the opposition alliance, namely the Tehreek Tahaffuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan, while the latter is its vice-chairman.

However, Imran had also directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to make preparations for street protests, and on the basis of this direction, the party has rejected outright the dialogue offer.

The PTI chairman made it clear, “We have said if we are contacted or if we make any contact, we will definitely inform the public. I would request everyone that the talks are an important matter, do not talk about it frivolously, so that the situation does not worsen further”.

Barrister Gohar's remarks came days after PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the talks with PTI are possible only on "legitimate" demands and attempts at blackmail under the guise of dialogue will not be tolerated.

Addressing the federal cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz said that PTI founder Imran Khan and his associates were also discussing holding talks. The prime minister said that he had previously invited PTI leaders for dialogue and had also extended the invitation on the National Assembly floor.

"Discussions could only be held on legitimate demands. Blackmailing will not work under the guise of negotiations, said the prime minister.