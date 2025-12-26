Temperatures to fall as first winter rain approaches Karachi

Commuters are passing through a road during the downpour of monsoon season at Saddar area in Karachi. — PPI/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the first winter rain in Karachi, as a western disturbance is expected to affect the city in the coming days.

According to the weather department, the temperature is likely to drop in the city between Tuesday and Wednesday due to the influence of "the western wind".

The PMD said that the system will initially affect upper areas from December 28, bringing potential rainfall to Balochistan and neighbouring regions on December 29.

Karachi is expected to witness rain on December 30, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Last week, fog in the port city resulted in six international flights being diverted from the Jinnah International Airport to other airports.

On December 21, the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) said that flights were diverted to Muscat, whereas another private airline's flight was diverted to Islamabad.

Redirecting flights in restricted visibility is a routine safety measure, the authority said.

The development came after the skyline turned rather opaque with low visibility due to the fog cover, with the visibility going down to zero at the M-9 Motorway.

Fog cover was reported in various areas, including Northern Bypass, University Road, Karimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, II Chundrigar Road, Clifton, Defence, Surjani Town, Sohrab Goth and other localities.