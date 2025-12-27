Pakistan backs Saudi Arabia, UAE's efforts for peace, stability in Yemen

A Pakistani police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan closely monitoring recent developments in Yemen: FO

Islamabad hopes diplomacy will ease civilians’ suffering.

Conflict killed hundreds of thousands, fighting eased after 2022 truce.

The Foreign Office has said that Pakistan is closely monitoring the recent developments in Yemen, while expressing its full support for the diplomatic initiatives being led by Saudi Arabia to restore peace and stability in the country.

Pakistan also lauded the United Arab Emirates for its role in the peace-seeking efforts.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FO said," Pakistan is closely following the recent developments in Yemen. We underscore the need for upholding the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, and express the hope that the Yemeni stakeholders will avoid any unilateral steps that may result in further escalation of the situation."

"Pakistan expresses its full support for the diplomatic efforts being undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for ensuring peace and stability in the Republic of Yemen. We also commend the efforts of the UAE in this regard.

"We also call on all Yemeni parties to engage constructively and in good faith towards an inclusive, negotiated political solution based on the agreed parameters," it added.

Islamabad also expressed hope that these ongoing diplomatic efforts would translate into concrete steps to end the conflict and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

On Friday, the UAE welcomed Saudi efforts to support security in Yemen, as the two Gulf allies sought to present a united front despite backing different sides in the fighting.

Mediator Oman called for "engaging in a comprehensive political dialogue".

The Houthis pushed the government out of the capital Sanaa in 2014 and secured control over most of the north.

Houthis have been at war with the government in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis.

Fighting has decreased since a UN-negotiated truce in 2022.



— With additional information from AFP