Man crushes 'muggers' under his car in Karachi; one killed, another held

KARACHI: A man crushed two suspected muggers under his car in Karachi late Friday killing one of them and getting the other arrested, police officials said.

The incident occurred near Aisha Manzil when two muggers, Haseeb Khan and Usman Ghani, were fleeing on their motorbike after having robbed a citizen.

The same man, after being robbed, chased the fleeing suspects and hit them with his car, which left suspect Haseeb dead, said SP Gulberg Bashir Brohi.

His accomplice, Usman, managed to flee away, but was arrested by the police a while later, the official said. The law enforcers seized weapons and a motorbike from the suspect.

On the other hand, a suspect was killed in an alleged encounter with police in Lyari's Baghdadi area. The deceased was identified as Sameer.

Police said the deceased was affiliated with a Lyari gang and involved in an attack on a police van, a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Ferozabad police rounded up four suspected robbers from Tariq Road. The suspects were identified as Asim, Amjad Khan, Irfan and Rafiq.

Four more suspects were nabbed by Mobina Town police. The suspects, Gul Hassan Memon, Suleman, Shahzeb and Sawan, were involved in frauds and other crimes.

One more suspect was held from Jackson area with weapons and drugs seized from him.

