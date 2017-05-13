Mercury to rise in most parts of the country: MET

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted.

However, dust, thunderstorm, and light rain with gusty winds are expected at a few places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, D.G. Khan, D.I. Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, FATA, and Kashmir.

Read more: 7 easy hacks to beat the heat

Past weather

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust, thunderstorm, and rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Makran, Kalat, Quetta, Bahawalpur divisions, and Kashmir.

Rainfall of last 24 Hours (mm)

Balochistan: Panjgur 08, Khuzdar 01.

Yesterday's highest temperatures

Read more: Here's how to beat the heatwave this summer

Jacobabad 46°C، Larkana, Sukkur 45°C, Noorpurthal, Rohri, Sibbi, Sh. Benazirabad 44°C.

0



0





