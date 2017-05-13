Print Story
Mercury to rise in most parts of the country: MET

Pakistan
Mercury to rise in most parts of the country: MET
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted.

However, dust, thunderstorm, and light rain with gusty winds are expected at a few places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, D.G. Khan, D.I. Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, FATA, and Kashmir.

Past weather

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust, thunderstorm, and rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Makran, Kalat, Quetta, Bahawalpur divisions, and Kashmir.

Rainfall of last 24 Hours (mm)      

Balochistan: Panjgur 08, Khuzdar 01.

Yesterday's highest temperatures         

Jacobabad 46°C، Larkana, Sukkur 45°C, Noorpurthal, Rohri, Sibbi,  Sh. Benazirabad 44°C.

