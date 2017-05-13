These Sushi shoes have taken the internet by storm

Would you like to eat some shoes? Lol

Before you feel offended, we are here to enlighten you that they're not the normal but sushi shoes.

And yes, no kidding here!

Ever thought you would see Nike slides that look good enough to eat? Well, they exist now.

All thanks to Milan-based artist and chef Yujia Hu, whose obsessively detailed sushi and onigiri shoes are truly the stuff of tiny art and tiny food lovers' dreams.

So, do you want to eat the 'shoe' now?

We can bet you've never wanted to eat a shoe before, have you? That's the power of art.

