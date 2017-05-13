Microsoft adds detection, protection against global cyberattack

Microsoft said on Friday its engineers had added detection and protection against a ransomware attack that had disrupted hospitals in England and infected computers in dozens of other countries around the world.
"Today our engineers added detection and protection against new malicious software known as Ransom:Win32.WannaCrypt," a Microsoft spokesman said in a statement. It said the company was working with its customers to provide additional assistance.
