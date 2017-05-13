Saba Qamar was my first choice for Hindi Medium: Irrfan

Irrfan Khan, who is starring opposite Saba Qamar in her first Bollywood movie, said that the Pakistani actress was always his first choice for the movie.

He revealed that it was him who said recommended Saba Qamar’s name to the movie producers and directors, according to Indian media.

Irrfan remarked that before the movie he had seen Saba Qamar’s video on YouTube and liked her work.

Speaking to ANI, he said “Sometimes the co-actors become very important because your onscreen chemistry plays a vital role for the film. So when I saw her YouTube videos, I recommended her to the director and producer and they really liked her.”

Read more: Saba Qamar-starrer Hindi Medium’s trailer a lesson for all

Hindi Medium is a satire on the Indian schooling system. The movie pivots around the life of a middle-class family that crosses all limits to ensure the admission of their daughter in an English medium school.

The narrative, which is based on a real-life story, brings out the struggles and hardship of people from an unprivileged background in this time and age where the English language is treated as a mark of respect and status.

The film, which has been directed by Saket Chaudhry of Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Pyaar Ke Side Effects fame, will release on May 19.

