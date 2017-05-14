One dies, 10 wounded in different incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: A man died and 10 others were injured in separate incidents in Karachi late Saturday, police and rescue members said.

A passenger bus overturned near Natha Khan Bridge in the megapolis, leaving a man dead and eight others wounded, rescue members said. The body and wounded passengers were shifted to hospital.

The cause of the incident could not immediately be known.

Two people were injured in separate shootings in Orangi Town and Landhi Industrial Area late this night.

Meanwhile, police conducted raids in Pakistan Bazar and Baldia Town's Madina Colony areas, and held 11 suspects.

They were moved to different police stations for interrogation.

0



0





