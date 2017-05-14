Three drown in Karachi's Hawkes Bay

KARACHI: Three people drowned in the city's Hawkes Bay beach on Sunday morning, said rescue sources.

The deceased were residents of Baldia Town.

Drowning incidents are common in the summer season, when picnickers flock to the beaches to beat the soaring temperatures in the city. Many pay no heed to the warnings from the civil administration to stay clear of the deep waters.

In 2015, three people were swept away by a strong tide in the Gadani beach on the second day of Eid.

In 2014, 12 people drowned in Clifton beach of Karachi, despite a ban on swimming in the sea. This incident too took place on one of the Eid days.

