LAHORE: Over 30 tents were gutted after a makeshift camp caught fire near Lahore’s Chowk Yateem Khana vicinity on Monday.
The blaze, in a campsite for construction workers employed by the Orange Train Project, was contained by the fire brigade department.
Two construction workers were injured while attempting to douse the fire.
Fire engulfs 30 tents near construction site in Lahore was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on May 15, 2017 and was last updated on May 15, 2017. This news story is related to Campsite, Construction Workers, Doused, Fire, Geo News Pakistan, Injured, Lahore, Latest Pakistan News, Pakistan News. Permanent link to the news story "Fire engulfs 30 tents near construction site in Lahore" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141861-Fire-engulfs-30-tents-near-construction-site-in-Lahore
.