Fire engulfs 30 tents near construction site in Lahore

LAHORE: Over 30 tents were gutted after a makeshift camp caught fire near Lahore’s Chowk Yateem Khana vicinity on Monday.

The blaze, in a campsite for construction workers employed by the Orange Train Project, was contained by the fire brigade department.

Two construction workers were injured while attempting to douse the fire.

