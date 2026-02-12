Meena Bazaar underpass completion faces delay as opening deadline ends again

Construction work continues at the Meena Bazaar underpass in Karachi's Karimabad. — Reporter

KARACHI: The completion of the Meena Bazaar underpass at Karimabad is facing further delay, as construction work remains unfinished despite the passage of two years.

The administration had announced that the underpass would be opened in the first week of February 2026. However, the given date has passed, and the project is still under construction.

It may be noted that the shuttering work is still underway for the side walls of the track from Azizabad towards Musa Colony. After completion of the walls, work on the roof will begin, followed by the construction of the road inside the underpass and painting work.

The roundabout above the underpass and adjoining roads have also not been completed, with work continuing at a slow pace.

According to site supervisor Arbab, the underpass will be the deepest in Karachi. He said the narrow and dark structure makes the construction appear unusual.

The 1.2-kilometre-long underpass was inaugurated in 2023 by the caretaker government. It was meant to be completed within 10 months and opened in October 2024. However, citing the underground water, sewerage, gas and electricity lines as reasons, the project could not be completed.

So far, five opening dates have been announced, including the first week of February 2026, but all have passed. Due to the delay, the cost of the project has doubled from Rs1.35 billion.

Residents say that, at the current pace of work, the underpass is now expected to be completed after Eid.