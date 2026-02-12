 
Geo News

Malala announces fully funded Oxford scholarship for Pakistani women

"I did not want my own story to be unique and the only one," says Nobel laureate to encourage girls to pursue their dreams

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2026

Nobel laureate and girls’ education activist Malala Yousafzai. — Instagram@malala
Nobel laureate and girls’ education activist Malala Yousafzai. — Instagram@malala

Nobel laureate and girls’ education activist Malala Yousafzai has announced that applications are now open for the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship under the Oxford Pakistan Programme, offering fully funded opportunities for Pakistani women to pursue a Master’s or a higher degree at the University of Oxford.

In a social media post, Malala said that when she graduated from Oxford, it was important for her to give back to girls who, like her, had fought for their right to go to school and wished to continue to higher education.

She shared that the scholarship aims to support Pakistani women who dream of studying at Oxford and using their education to bring positive change back home. She encouraged eligible candidates to apply through the Oxford Pakistan Programme website.

In the video, she said she felt deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to pursue her education and complete her degree at Oxford, especially after being denied schooling at the age of 11 when schools were banned in her area. She added that she never wanted her story to be unique or the only one.

Malala said she is fully aware of the potential Pakistani girls have to build careers through education and contribute meaningfully to society. 

"I want every girl in Pakistan to be able to pursue her dream, complete her education, choose her own future and help the country progress," she said.

The scholarship offers full financial support to successful applicants, covering the costs of higher education at Oxford. Malala expressed hope that many young women would apply and said she looks forward to welcoming future scholars to the university.

Senate panel declares PIFD meeting null and void for malafide intent, rule violations
Senate panel declares PIFD meeting null and void for malafide intent, rule violations
KP male faculty barred from meeting female students in offices at public universities
KP male faculty barred from meeting female students in offices at public universities
PM announces compensation for Islamabad imambargah blast victims
PM announces compensation for Islamabad imambargah blast victims
'Camell or camel': Senate committee meeting sees hilarious mix-up over acronym
'Camell or camel': Senate committee meeting sees hilarious mix-up over acronym
SHO among four police personnel martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack
SHO among four police personnel martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack
Ex-COAS Bajwa admitted to ICU with head injury after falling at home: family sources video
Ex-COAS Bajwa admitted to ICU with head injury after falling at home: family sources
'Economic diplomacy': Pakistan announces appointments of envoys to key capitals
'Economic diplomacy': Pakistan announces appointments of envoys to key capitals
Ramadan 2026 in Pakistan: PMD reveals likely date when moon will be sighted
Ramadan 2026 in Pakistan: PMD reveals likely date when moon will be sighted