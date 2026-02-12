Malala announces fully funded Oxford scholarship for Pakistani women

Nobel laureate and girls’ education activist Malala Yousafzai. — Instagram@malala

Nobel laureate and girls’ education activist Malala Yousafzai has announced that applications are now open for the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship under the Oxford Pakistan Programme, offering fully funded opportunities for Pakistani women to pursue a Master’s or a higher degree at the University of Oxford.

In a social media post, Malala said that when she graduated from Oxford, it was important for her to give back to girls who, like her, had fought for their right to go to school and wished to continue to higher education.

She shared that the scholarship aims to support Pakistani women who dream of studying at Oxford and using their education to bring positive change back home. She encouraged eligible candidates to apply through the Oxford Pakistan Programme website.

In the video, she said she felt deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to pursue her education and complete her degree at Oxford, especially after being denied schooling at the age of 11 when schools were banned in her area. She added that she never wanted her story to be unique or the only one.

Malala said she is fully aware of the potential Pakistani girls have to build careers through education and contribute meaningfully to society.

"I want every girl in Pakistan to be able to pursue her dream, complete her education, choose her own future and help the country progress," she said.

The scholarship offers full financial support to successful applicants, covering the costs of higher education at Oxford. Malala expressed hope that many young women would apply and said she looks forward to welcoming future scholars to the university.