Karachi firefighters contain blaze at Baloch Colony residential building

The image shows fire-tenders busy in operation to extinguish the fire in a building near the Baloch Colony bridge, in Karachi on February 12, 2026. — Geo News/File

Fire breaks out in basement of building, say rescue officials.

Officials say two snorkels, four fire-tenders took part in operation.

Over 100 people evacuated from complex: rescue officials.

KARACHI: Fire at an eight-storey residential building near Baloch Colony flyover has been brought under control, authorities said on Thursday.

Rescue officials confirmed the blaze had started in the basement, which houses an electricity generator and a parking facility.

Fire brigade officials said three fire engines were initially dispatched, joined later by two snorkels and four fire tenders to contain the fire.

Officials said the evacuation was carried out as a precaution to prevent injuries and save lives, and at least 100 people have been evacuated safely from the building before the fire was completely put out.

There are four houses on each floor of the building. The affected building is a high-rise apartment block located close to the busy Baloch Colony flyover area. Emergency crews cordoned off the surroundings to facilitate rescue work and ensure public safety.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, and officials said an investigation would be conducted once the situation is fully under control.

The fire once again raised serious questions about preparedness after residents claimed fire engines arrived without fuel.

According to a woman living in the affected building, the fire brigade vehicles that reached the scene did not have petrol to operate effectively. “The fire engines that came to extinguish the blaze did not even have petrol,” she told the media. She added that residents were forced to purchase 30 litres of petrol from their own pockets to ensure firefighting efforts could continue.

The resident also praised a police officer present at the scene, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Arsalan, describing him as the “real hero”. She said the officer played a crucial role in evacuating people from their homes and ensuring their safety amid the chaos. “He helped get people out of their flats,” she said, commending his swift response.

Following the incident, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jawed Akhtar Odho directed officials to immediately reach the site of the fire. He ordered that the affected building, its residents and surrounding areas be secured without delay.

The police chief further instructed authorities to ensure that routes were cleared to allow unhindered access for fire brigade vehicles, ambulances and rescue teams.

The incident is the latest in the series of recent blazes in the city that highlighted persistent gaps in safety standards and emergency preparedness.

Memories of the deadly Gul Plaza fire still loom large in Karachi. Yet fires continue to occur with alarming frequency. In January alone, Karachi reported 225 fire incidents, according to figures cited by The News, resulting in widespread damage, injuries, and loss of life.

The trend has continued into February, with more than 20 fire incidents reported in the first five days of the month, underlining the city’s ongoing vulnerability. On a single day earlier this month, fires were reported at six different locations across Karachi. While no human casualties were recorded in those incidents, two animals — a cow and a buffalo — sustained burn injuries.

The deadliest of the recent fires occurred on January 17, when a massive blaze at Gul Plaza claimed 79 lives, including women and children, and left at least 22 others injured, according to official figures.