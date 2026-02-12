 
London Mayor Sadiq Khan loved Lahore Basant

"I pray that Basant is always celebrated safely. It’s a good thing people flew kites again in Lahore," says London mayor

Murtaza Ali Shah
February 12, 2026

London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks to Geo News in the British capital, on February 11, 2025. — Geo News
LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has expressed warm sentiments about Lahore’s iconic Basant festival, saying he was pleased to see images of the celebrations and the joy they brought to people across Pakistan.

Speaking in London to Geo News, the London mayor said he had watched coverage of Basant and was struck by the visible happiness of the participants.

“I saw Lahore Basant on Geo News, where people are very happy during Basant. I pray that Basant is always celebrated safely. It’s a good thing people flew kites again in Lahore,” he said.

Basant, traditionally associated with the arrival of spring, has long been a defining cultural event in Lahore.

Rooftops across the city fill with families and friends flying colourful kites, while neighbourhoods echo with music and celebration. In recent years, however, the festival has faced restrictions due to safety concerns, particularly linked to hazardous kite strings and rooftop accidents.

Khan emphasised the importance of ensuring that public safety remains central to any celebration.

