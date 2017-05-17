White House on lockdown; person trespassed after Trump-Erdogan meeting: Secret Service

WASHINGTON: The White House was placed on lockdown late on Tuesday after a person attempted to jump over a bike rack used as a barrier along the north fence of the mansion where President Donald Trump lives and works, according to the US Secret Service's official Twitter account.

Secret Service responding to an individual who jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Penn Ave. Suspect in custody. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 16, 2017

The suspect has been taken into custody, the account added.



A Secret Service officer asks the media to leave the North Lawn in reaction to an apparent fence jumper at the White House in Washington, US, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts



A Secret Service officer looks out from the roof of the North Portico in reaction to an apparent fence jumper at the White House in Washington, US, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Jeff Mason, Reuters' White House correspondent and president of the White House Correspondents’ Association for the 2016-2017 term, said, "There's been another fence-jumper at the White House, according to an officer near the gates," Express UK reported.

VIDEO: Secret Service agents running towards North fence of the White House pic.twitter.com/Y7c8uZPzSX — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 16, 2017

Security had been tight for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit earlier in the day, as protesters gathered in front of the White House. Erdogan, however, left before the lockdown.

"We've had a great relationship and we will make it even better," Trump had said in the joint appearance with Erdogan. His Turkish counterpart, on the other hand, commented that his visit would "mark a historical turn of tide," and hailed "outstanding relations" between the nations.

The bike rack runs alongside the North Fence Line of Washington, D.C.'s Pennsylvania Avenue – a street linking White House to the Capitol.

—This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more.

