India plans to block 1m acre-feet water supply to Pakistan: Indian media

Indian politicians decided that about 1.5 million acre-feet water of River Ravi, flowing into Pakistan, will be blocked and used by India instead, according to Indian media.

The meeting, which was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, also decided that the water flowing into Pakistan will be equally shared by Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Punjab.

For this purpose, dams will be built on the border of Jammu and Punjab. Then, through barrages and canals the water will be diverted to India, which will use it for agriculture instead.

Politicians decided to share burden of Jammu and Kashmir by constructing barrage and remaining part of Ranjit Sagar dam project.

Moreover, India also plans to generate about 180 Megawatts power, it was reported.

0



0





