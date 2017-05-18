Print Story
Hackers attack boxer Amir Khan's phone

Boxer Amir Khan rushed to the Dubai police station after his phone was hacked.

He has warned people through his social media account to ignore messages or calls from his personal phone number.

According to the international media, Amir's wife Faryal Makhdoom posted on her Snapchat, saying the person was sending her messages from Amir's phone. Faryal added she thought it was her husband, but it later turned out that his phone has been taken over by cyber attackers.   

 

