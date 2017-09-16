Excited Varun Dhawan meets ace footballer Ronaldinho

Varun Dhawan recently met Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho and couldn’t help contain his excitement.

He took to Instagram to share a selfie with the ace footballer with the caption ‘Ronaldhino in the house. Jogaaaa bonitooo @ronaldinhoofficial10.’

Ronaldinho in the house. Jogaaaa bonitooo @ronaldinho A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

As he poses with Ronaldinho, the young movie star’s smile says it all. After all, what could be more exciting for an ardent football fan than to meet an ace footballer!



Not many know that Varun is a diehard football fan.

In 2014, he squeezed time from his tight schedule during the promotion of his movie ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ to travel to promote a football world cup series.

The Brazilian football legend made headlines when he recently visited Pakistan along with seven international players.

Keen to shine a spotlight on the underrepresented footballing talent in Pakistan, Ronaldinho, Manchester United's Ryan Giggs and five other international football stars played two exhibition matches in the country.

The team led by Ronaldinho won against the Giggs-led team with the final score of two goals in favor with one against.

